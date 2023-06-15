CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 18.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

