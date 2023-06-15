Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 582,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

