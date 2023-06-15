Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.68. 10,626,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 25,208,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

