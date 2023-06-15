Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Financial Review

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,801.65% -74.75% -57.03% Casa Systems -29.27% -154.43% -17.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 24.22 -$73.24 million ($1.79) -0.56 Casa Systems $286.54 million 0.34 -$79.21 million ($0.83) -1.22

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ondas has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ondas and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Casa Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ondas currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Ondas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

