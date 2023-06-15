Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 333.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,565. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

