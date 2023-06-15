CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 67,012 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

