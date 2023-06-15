Castellan Group Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Castellan Group boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.25. The company has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

