Castellan Group Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $367.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.16 and its 200-day moving average is $323.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $371.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

