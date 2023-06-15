Castellan Group Has $575,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Castellan Group decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.