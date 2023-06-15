Castellan Group Sells 1,806 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Castellan Group reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 2.3% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

NYSE URI opened at $405.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.89 and a 200 day moving average of $386.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

