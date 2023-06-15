Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $364.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

