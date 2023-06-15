Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,895 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

