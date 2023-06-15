Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.