Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 28,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,569. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

