Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871,331 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $125,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 202,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,252. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

