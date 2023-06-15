Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,777,938 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 4.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Realty Income worth $387,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

O stock remained flat at $61.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

