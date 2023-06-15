Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 573,596 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 2.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $244,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ARE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.93. 73,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.