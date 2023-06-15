Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

