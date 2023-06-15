Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 383,258 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,258 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RPT Realty worth $72,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 97,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $879.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

