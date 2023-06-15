CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys £26,160 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($32,732.73).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde bought 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £18,080 ($22,622.62).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde acquired 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £33,305.55 ($41,673.61).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($125.13).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,117.12).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde acquired 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($44,219.22).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,312.31).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,684.68).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,834.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($30,180.18).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,587.09).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

LON CNIC opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.44) on Thursday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £328.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11,540.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About CentralNic Group

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.