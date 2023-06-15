Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,172 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

