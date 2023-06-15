Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,177 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

