Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,200 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

