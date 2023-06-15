Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,487 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 671,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.