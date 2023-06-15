Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.96. 411,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.