Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.77 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 1,318,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

