Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $757,000 in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

PLW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 157,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,455. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

