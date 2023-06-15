Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 1,044,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,410. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

