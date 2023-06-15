Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

