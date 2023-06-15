Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 187,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

