CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.53

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $15.45. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,919 shares changing hands.
CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60.
CF Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CF Bankshares Company Profile
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CF Bankshares (CFBK)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.