CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.53

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $15.45. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2,919 shares changing hands.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.60.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

