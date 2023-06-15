Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on the stock.
Chaarat Gold Price Performance
CGH traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.90 ($0.12). 698,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.80. The company has a market cap of £68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87. Chaarat Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21).
Chaarat Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.