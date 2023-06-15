Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on the stock.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

CGH traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.90 ($0.12). 698,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.80. The company has a market cap of £68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87. Chaarat Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21).

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.