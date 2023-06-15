Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

