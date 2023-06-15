Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires Shares of 23,900 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 437,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.