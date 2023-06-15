Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires Shares of 23,900 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.
BCE Trading Up 0.1 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.
BCE Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
