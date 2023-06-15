Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

