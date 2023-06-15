Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $102,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 505.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 576,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 237,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 257,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

