Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $191,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.