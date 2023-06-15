Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. 1,613,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

