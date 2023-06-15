Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.68. 577,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

