Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 300 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

