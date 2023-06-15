Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 5,730 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.22. 261,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

