Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $65,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,658,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,667,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 553.61, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.