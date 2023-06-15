Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $65,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,658,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,667,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 553.61, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.