Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,477 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 751,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,841,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 823,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.