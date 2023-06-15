Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.44. 915,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,737. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

