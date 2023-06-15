Chesapeake Wealth Management Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,371. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.
PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
