Chesapeake Wealth Management Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,371. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.