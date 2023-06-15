Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 3,562,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

