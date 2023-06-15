Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MPC traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $113.75. 749,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

