Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $321.76. 101,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day moving average of $317.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

