Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 1,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

