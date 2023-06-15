China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,120,500 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 42,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 816.8 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.