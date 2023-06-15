China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,120,500 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 42,375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 816.8 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
